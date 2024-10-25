Cole Thomas Barnes (July 27, 2002 – October 19, 2024)

Cole Thomas Barnes, age 22, passed away on October 19, 2024. Originally from Soda Springs, Idaho, he lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming for over five years. He was born on July 27, 2002 to Travis and Donita Barnes.

Cole graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2021, along with being an honorary graduate of the Soda Springs High School. He received his Associates degree in electrical instrumentation and was on track to earn a Bachelor’s degree in industrial management from WWCC.

Cole was the most emotionally intelligent young adult anyone has ever met. At the age of 18, he knew his life’s purpose and authored his vision statement. In short, his vision was “Give your heart and soul to everything you do and inspire others to keep moving forward.” He pursued that vision by being the vice president of SGA (Student Government Association) and the president of the Stampede Club at Western Wyoming Community College. His first job, at age 16 ,was a lifeguard at Lava Hot Springs, where he saved numerous high-divers from fatal spinal injuries.

Ever since he was little, he was a mischief-maker with his friends. He followed his feelings to experience all that life had to offer regardless of the consequences. His motto could be summarized in the statement “Don’t think, just do.” His Soda Springs childhood friends, dubbed “The Cronies,” had extreme adventures for their age. Two examples of which were climbing the A&W building at 3 AM at 13 years old and driving to the Oregon coast with no adult supervision after high school graduation.

He was a wonderful son, a loving brother, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed forever. His family asks everyone to follow a small piece of his vision statement, to help others and to live life with a little more zest.

Cole is survived by his grandparents Don and Pearl Bloms, his grandmother Anita Barnes, his parents Travis and Donita Barnes, his siblings Jacob, Lane, Ethan, Sean, and Katherine. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ed Barnes.

A viewing will be held at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church at 813 Center Street, Evanston, Wyoming on Saturday October 26, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by services at 11a.m. Interment will be at the Evanston Cemetery.

