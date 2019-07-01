Coleen Marie McIzzie (February 1, 1955 -June 30, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Coleen Marie McIzzie, 64, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 33 years and former resident of Cresent City, California. Mrs. McIzzie died following a lengthy illness surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 1, 1955 in Cresent City, California, the daughter of Pat Earl Grogan and Barbara Jo Witzel Grogan. Mrs. McIzzie attended schools in Cresent City, California and was a Cresent City High School graduate with the class of 1973.

She married Richard Michael McIzzie on February 29, 1992 in Dutch John, Utah. Her interests included fishing, camping, being a mom and grandmother. She also enjoyed video gaming and life.

She is survived by her mother Barbara Jo Grogan of Salt Lake City, Utah; husband, Richard Michael McIzzie; one son, Ryan Lee Scott Jones, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Brittany Lyn McIzzie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Patrick Grogan of Salt Lake City, Utah, one sister Cindy Patrick of Salt Lake City, Utah; two granddaughters, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Valentine and Michael Grogan; maternal grandparents John and Betha Witzel; Father Pat Earl Grogan and granddaughter Havanna McIzzie.Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

The family of Coleen Marie McIzzie respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

