Colleen Bossa Voelz (September 13, 1934 – January 4, 2025

Colleen Bossa Voelz was 90 when she passed away in her sleep early Saturday morning, January 4, 2025. Her husband, Henry (Hank), and son, Grant, were by her side. She was a resident of Sweetwater County since 1954.

She was born on September 13, 1934 in Missoula Montana, the daughter of Alonzo and May Daniels.

Colleen was a product of the Great Depression and was, at times, both very stubborn and very caring.

Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She lived her life with that verse in mind.

As a young girl, she had polio and was told she would be wheelchair bound and never walk again.

She not only walked, but, ran, danced, and traveled worldwide.

Colleen traveled not only in the United States (49 states), but went across all of Canada, Mexico, Austria, and her last trip “before I get too old” was in her 80s, by herself, to Israel.

She lived the life of a housewife, nurse, Cub Scout leader, laborer, clerk, teacher, and sometimes all the above when she worked for Youth Home.

She loved her flowers, especially carnations and roses, walking, traveling, geology, archeology, and art, painting and drawing.

Colleen married Raymond Bossa on Oct. 15, 1954.

She had four children, Melona, Edward, Tamara, and Grant.

Colleen married Henry (Hank) Voelz on April 24, 1991 and they spent almost 34 years together.

She was preceded in death by her son Edward Bossa (1975), first husband Raymond (1976), and brother Roger Daniels (2023)

Survivors include her husband Henry Voelz; daughters Melona Jessup and husband Roy, Tamara Williams and husband Roger; son Grant Bossa and wife Lisa; brother, Bill Barrett and wife Christine, Rick D Bossa and wife Cathy; sisters Terry Johnson and husband Mike, Donna Webley, Barbara Meek; 10 grandchildren, Racheal and Ivan Schellenberg, Rabecca and Vaughn Gibson, Cheryl and Jeff, Charles and Jenifer Williams, Roger and Rebecca Williams, Thomas and Kelly Williams, Jenell and James Allen, Kate and Jason Hill, Kristine and Johnathon Hontz, Kelon and Whysper Keane; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Colleen was a member of The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Rock Springs

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held this summer when all the flowers are in bloom.

“Perhaps they are not stars, but openings in the Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines upon us to let us know they are happy. They are with us forever” -Unknown

