College Announces Presidential Search Interview Dates

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Presidential Search Committee has released a schedule for finalist interviews.

The interview days will be April 10, 12, 15, and 16. So far, the search committee hasn’t announced finalists under consideration for the job as the final day for application submissions is March 4. The committee plans to identify semifinal applicants and interview them in late March. Once those interviews are completed, the committee will select three or four finalists, who will be publicly identified. During the April interviews, the candidates will visit Western’s campus and tour the college’s service area. The college board expects to vote on hiring the successful candidate during its April 18 meeting.

Following President Kim Dale’s October announcement that she will leave the college July 12, the college board of trustees created a search committee comprised of board members, employees and community representatives to guide the search process. During the board’s February meeting, a salary range of $196,000 to $215,000 per year, with up to a $30,000 allowance for other living expenses was approved by the board, through Trustee Neil Kourbelas voted against it.