College Announces Winners of Chili Cook-Off, Spirit Week Coloring Contest

ROCK SPRINGS –– Western Wyoming Community College’s Chili Cook-Off is being called a success by the college, with nearly 700 people turning out for the event Saturday.

The college’s Student Storehouse received $441 in monetary donations and 160.2 pounds of items during the event. The storehouse helps students become successful in their studies by supplying them with basic needs.

People sheltered from the harsh old wind and sampled 23 chilis entered by both area residents and local businesses. Tasters also voted on their favorites, voting for Lily Peterson’s red chili and Boscetto’s green chili as the People’s Choice winners.

The cook-off winners this year for green chili are:

First place – Tara Hiner

Second place – Jack’s Crepes

Third place – Boscetto’s

The winners for red chili are:

First place – Logan’s Snack Shack

Second place – Eric Staggs

Third place – Jack’s Crepes

Judging was done by two tasting teams. This year’s tasters were Mark Rembacz, associate vice president of institutional effectiveness, Jeannie Demas, Rock Springs city councilwoman, Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lynell Williams, Sodexo Food Service, Keaton West, chairman of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, and Kim Cramer, executive assistant to the president and board of trustees at Western.

Western also hosted the Spirit Week Coloring Contest, with six winners chosen across three age groups. In the age four to six category, Elene Sing took first place, and Finley Anson earned second. In the age seven to nine category, Grace Lloy claimed first place, with London Welling securing second. For ages 10 to 12, Aydin Hill was awarded first place, and Chloe Lloyd took second. Honorable mentions went to Jace Hill and Oakley McClaren. The winning artwork will be shared on Western’s Mustang Connections Facebook page.