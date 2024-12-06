College Art Gallery to Host ‘Contemporary Works on Paper’

"Venus Fly Trap" by Jennifer Scheuer is one of the works that will be featured in the "Contemporary Works on Paper" exhibit at Western Wyoming Community College. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is set to welcome the creative works of 28 artists in “Contemporary Works on Paper,” an exhibition in Western’s Art Gallery, to be displayed from Dec. 13 to March 7. The exhibition will include 38 artworks from 28 professional artists from across the United States and Canada.

“Contemporary Works on Paper” is an exhibition meant to showcase the efforts of contemporary artists working with paper. From three-dimensional creations to original artist prints, each artwork in this exhibition has one thing in common: paper. While some of the selected artworks simply use paper as a substrate to draw, paint, or print onto; other works use it as a material to highlight the qualities of paper as an art material. Still other works in the exhibition feature paper in a unique light, as elements that make up a work of art that transcends the paper it is made with.

“From drawing, to papermaking, to cast paper sculpture, this show has a little bit of everything and does a great job of demonstrating the versatility of the medium. ‘Contemporary Works on Paper’ is definitely a must see,” Western’s Art Professor Ben Nathan said.

Western’s Gallery aims to promote arts-centered learning for college students and community members alike. The Art Gallery at Western hopes that “Contemporary Works on Paper” will foster broader views on artworks made with paper and inspire thought and conversation on the topic of medium.

The exhibition will be open to the public starting Dec. 13. Works in the exhibition will be available for purchase, and proceeds will be split between the artist and Western’s Art Gallery.