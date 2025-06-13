College Board Approves Bid Process for Nuclear Lab, $71K Sewer Repair Bid

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College initiated the next step in creating its nuclear technician program Thursday evening. The college will seek bids to engineer the set up for its nuclear technology lab.

The college’s board of trustees approved a request to solicit bids to engineer the set up, which are not to exceed $50,000.

The board already approved the college’s administration to seek bids for lab equipment in April, with the administration anticipating the cost to range from $1.18 million to$1.525 million. The funding for both engineering the lab and the equipment itself will come from a Wyoming Innovation Partnership Grant the college received for its nuclear technology program.

The board also approved a $71,546 bid from Wylie Construction for an emergency sewer line repair following the failure of a grease trap beneath the T-Rex Grill. The college received a bid from Rocky Mountain Sewer Pros in Green River for $26,810, but Debbie Baker, the college’s associate vice president of finance, said the company didn’t submit all the required bid documents and was disqualified.

The total cost for the project is estimated to be $165,000 and will be paid through the college’s major maintenance funds. Those costs include engineering services, the purchase of a grease trap, and construction costs.