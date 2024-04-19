College Board Approves Negotiations with Unnamed Finalist

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees have someone in mind to replace outgoing President Kim Dale.

The board met in a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss if the board will make an offer to one of the finalists they’re considering. The meeting then recessed into an executive session to allow the trustees to talk about their preferred candidates. Following that session, the board voted to make an offer to an unnamed candidate and allow Board President Jim Jessen to negotiate with that person.

The process is similar to how Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s board approved negotiations with Joseph Libby before hiring him to be the district’s superintendent after Kelly McGovern retires.

The college hosted the four finalists over the past week, with the last visit taking place Tuesday.