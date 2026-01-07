College Board Considers Budget Calendar, Early Retirement Requests Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees will consider a proposed budget preparation calendar along with the approval of two requests for early retirement and a request to hire an executive assistant to the college president during its meeting Thursday.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will consider a budget preparation calendar for the 2027 fiscal year. The calendar outlines a series of workshops and meetings which culminate in the 2027 budget being ready for adoption July 9.

The board will consider early retirement requests for Dragan Skropanic and Brenda Haskins as well. Skropanic has worked at the college since 1994 and is a professor of mathematics at the college. His final date would be May 19 if approved. Haskins is an office assistant and has worked at the college since 1998. Her final day would be March 9.

The board will consider approving Haley Revelli to the executive assistant to the president and board of trustees position at the college. According to board documents, the college received 25 applications, with the professional standards board conducting four virtual interviews and three on-campus interviews for the position.

The board will also hear annual reports from the Behavior Intervention Team, the college’s housing office, and the student life department.

The college board of trustees meet at Room 3060 at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed through Zoom. The college’s agenda website will have a link to the meeting available the day of the meeting. A full agenda can be found here.