College Board Considers Buying 2 Vehicles Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees will consider buying two 2025 Honda Civics during their meeting Thursday night.

According to meeting documents, the trustees authorized the college’s administration to seek bids for a Honda Civic SI and a Honda Civic Type R for a total estimated cost of $90,000. The college received one bid from Fremont Honda in Casper for $84,115. The vehicles will be used in the college’s automotive program to enhance the hands-on learning experiences for Western’s students. The two vehicles will be used “exclusively within the classroom setting” to support student learning and assist in activities including vehicle systems analysis, mechanical diagnostics, and performance engineering studies.

If approved, the purchase would utilize funds from a Perkins Grant. Meeting documents note the purchase aligns with Perkins Grant goals to advance the quality of technical education and help prepare students for skilled and high-paying jobs in the automotive industry.

The trustees will also consider approving the designation of matching funds the college received from the Wyoming Legislature. Meeting documents state the legislature approved $1 million in matching funds to each community college during the 2024 session. The recommendation from the President’s cabinet and the board’s finance committee would distribute the funds to endowments, construction, and new initiatives.

The meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. in Room 3060, with a workshop scheduled to take place at 5:45 p.m. in room 3071. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed through Zoom, with the college providing a link to the meeting the day it is scheduled.