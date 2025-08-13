College Board Considers Learning Commons Bid, Real Estate Contract Extension Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider accepting a bid to complete the Library to Learning Commons project during its meeting Thursday in Green River.

The board typically meets at Western’s Rock Springs Campus, but does host meetings at the college Green River Center at 1 College Way.

The college received one bid during the first round of bid solicitations for the project. The sole bidder was A&B Home Improvements of Rock Springs for $315,000.

The total estimated cost for the project is $705,000 and uses funds from the college’s capital construction budget. The board authorized the college to solicit bids for the project in January and the project was presented to and approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission during its April meeting.

The board will also consider extending existing real estate contracts with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Atlanta and CH4 Realty Group of Rock Springs for one year. The contract involves efforts to sell property owned by the college. During the past few years, the college has sold four properties through CH4.

The college board will meet for a workshop regarding a Higher Learning Commission accreditation refresher at 5:45 p.m. at the Green River Center, followed by the regular board meeting at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. A full agenda can be found here.