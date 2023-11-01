College Board Forms Presidential Search Committee

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees is building a committee tasked with finding a replacement for President Kim Dale, who requested a release from her contract last month.

Currently, the committee consists of Board President Jim Jessen and Trustees Regina Clark and Ron Wild. The college’s senate and the paraprofessional alliance were also contacted for participation. The trustees aim to have representation from faculty, as well as professional and paraprofessional employees. The board also seeks representation from community leaders and industry representatives in the college’s five-county service area. In total, the board hopes of have 10-15 members on the committee.

The board also seeks a search consultant, with multiple agencies having been contacted by the board. Once an agency is selected, the agency and search committee will work together to create a formal timeline. The timeline will include a presidential profile, application deadlines, interview dates and public forum opportunities. The board plans to have a new president in place by July 1, 2024.

Dale served as the college’s president since 2019, replacing Carla Leach. Dale guided the college through the COVID-19 pandemic and to the construction of a new health science building, which was recently approved by the board.

“The board recognizes her exceptional work in funding and advocating for the college across the state, Jessen said. “We understand her family circumstances can no longer allow her to serve and we are grateful she gave the Board plenty of time in finding a new president.”

Community stakeholders interested in serving on the selection committee are encouraged to email Kim Cramer at kcramer@westernwyoming.edu.