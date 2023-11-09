College Board Selects Presidential Search Firm

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees chose a firm to assist it in searching for a new college president Wednesday evening.

The board selected Pauly Group from Springfield, Ill., to head up the search. The bid received from Pauly Group was for $44,500 plus reimbursable expenses. In total, three firms were contacted by the college board.

Board President Jim Jessen and Board Member Ron Wild reviewed the three search agencies and recommended Pauly Group because the firm appeared to have a better feel for smaller community colleges.

Vice President Ken Lorimer said there are people who disagree with bringing a specialized firm into the search process, but thinks it is a wise use of college funds. Lorimer said he was on the prior search committee that brought President Kim Dale to Western and said there are several complexities and challenges the committee faces in hiring a president.

Dale announced her intent to leave the college during the board’s October meeting, saying family commitments in Colorado are taking precedence over her role at Western. Dale’s final day at the college is anticipated to be July 12, 2024, and the board anticipates having a new president hired by July 1, 2024.

The board is establishing a presidential search committee, consisting of board members, college employees and community stakeholders. So far, the committee consists of Jessen, Wild, and Board Secretary Regina Clark. Residents interested in serving on the committee can email Kim Cramer at kcramer@westernwyoming.edu.