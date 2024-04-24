College Board Set to Hire New President Thursday

Western Wyoming Community College has announced the finalists for its presidential search. Photographed from left to right are Angela McLean, Kirk Young, Bryan Newton, and Bonny Copenhaver. Photos courtesy of Western

ROCK SPRINGS – A special meeting taking place Thursday will involve the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees potentially approving a contract with a new college president.

The meeting takes place in Room 3060 and starts at 5 p.m. and will only focus on consideration of the contract.

If the board approves the contract, it wraps up a several month process involving the board and community stakeholders finding a new president after current President Kim Dale announced she would leave the college in July. Following her initial announcement and the board accepting her resignation, the board formed a presidential search committee with representation from both within the college and outside representatives within the college’s service area.

That group selected four finalists for the position: Bonnie Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College in West Virginia; Bryan Newton, vice-president for enrollment management and student services at Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland; Angela McLean, the director of American Indian and Minority Achievement and K-12 Partnerships for Montana University System Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education; and Kirk Young, the vice president of student affairs at Jamestown Community College in New York.

The four finalists visited the college, speaking to residents, students, faculty and board members during those visits. Following Young’s visit to the college April 16, the board hosted a special meeting to approve making an offer to one of the candidates.