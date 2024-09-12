College Board to Consider Bid Authorization for Nuclear, Substation Programs

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College is launching a nuclear technology program next fall and is looking to purchase equipment to set up the classrooms and labs.

The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider authorizing solicitation of bids for the equipment at Thursday’s board meeting as part of its consent agenda.

According to information included with the agenda topic, the college anticipates bid results will be given to the board during the November meeting, with a recommendation. The bid authorization will allow the college’s administration to seek buds to purchase program equipment in an amount not to exceed $1 million. Funding for the equipment will be provided by a Wyoming Innovation Partnership Grant.

Additionally, the board will consider soliciting bids to provide additional equipment for the college’s substation technology program. The program started this fall and the additional equipment being requested consists of new and reconditioned transformers, switches, breakers, test sets, and relays. The authorization would allow the administration to seek bids not exceeding $500,000 and is funded by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership Grant. Like the nuclear technology equipment bids, the substation equipment bid results are expected to be returned to be board for action during the November board meeting.

The meeting takes place at 6:45 p.m. at Room 3060, with a workshop taking place at 5:45 p.m. in room 3071. A full agenda can be found here. A Zoom link to the meeting’s video stream can be found here.