College Board to Consider Locker Room Bids Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider accepting an architectural bid for the pool locker room renovation project the college plans to initiate.

The board authorized a solicitation of bids at its September 2024 meeting. According to board documents, the project is part of the facilities master plan because the locker rooms are part of the original construction and need upgrades for ADA compliance, health and safety issues, and aesthetic reasons.

The college received three bids for the project, all of which came from Wyoming-based companies. The bidders were:

FDL from Sheridan, base bid of $35,000.

Stasis Design of Cheyenne, $44,000 fixed fee

Plan One of Rock Springs, $67,150 total fee

The board is recommended to accept the $44,000 bid from Stasis Design.

The college board will also consider soliciting bids for the library stacks reconstruction project, approval of a roof replacement project, and approval for regular maintenance to epoxy flooring in the main campus.

The college meeting takes place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Room 3060. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed via Zoom, with a link provided on the day of the meeting. A meeting agenda can be found here.