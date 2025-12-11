College Board to Consider Nuclear Program Proposal, Lab Bid

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider acting on business involving the nuclear technology programs it’s building during its meeting Thursday.

During the new business portion of the meeting, the Board will consider accepting a $2.1 million bid from Solutions Sample Systems of Midvale, Utah for engineering, procurement, project management and construction services for the college’s Nuclear Technology Program Lab work. Solutions Sample Systems and Samuel Engineering of Rock Springs were the two bidders for the project, with Solutions Sample Systems providing a base bid and three alternates to the college.

The board will also determine if the college will submit a new program proposal to the Wyoming Community College Commission for a Generation IV Nuclear Technician certificate program. The certificate program would be a 24-credit-hour program aimed at preparing students for work in sodium cooled fast reactor environments such as the Natrium reactor that will be built in Kemmerer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The college board meets at room 3060 on the third floor of Western’s Rock Springs campus. The meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. and will be streamed through Zoom, with the meeting link provided the day of the meeting. A full agenda can be found here.