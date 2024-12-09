College Board to Consider Sending Nuclear Tech Program for Review Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will decide if the college will submit a nuclear technician associate of applied science program to the Wyoming Community College Commission and the Higher Learning Commission during its meeting Thursday night.

According to board documents, the program uses funding from the Wyoming Innovation Partnership Phase III and aims to give students skills to pursue jobs as nuclear technicians, operators, maintenance personnel and other positions in the nuclear industry. The program was initially spearheaded by former college president Kim Dale and was drafted following the announcement of a next generation nuclear power plant being located in Kemmerer. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited by the college, the median annual wage for nuclear technicians was $101,740 in May 2023, with higher wages listed for top earners in the field.

Meeting documents state the program will be built to ensure students meet the workforce demands TerraPower and other facilities require.

The board will welcome new members Ozzie Knezovich, Tiffany Marshall, and Robbie Lee, following the trio’s election to the board in November, with a recognition for outgoing board members also scheduled. The approval of an audit conducted at the college will also be considered by the board.

The meeting will take place at 6:45 in room 3060. The meeting is open to the public and the college will provide a link to the Zoom stream of the meeting the day it will take place. An agenda can be found here.