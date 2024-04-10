College Board to Discuss Concealed Carry at Workshop Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will have a discussion about concealed carry during a workshop prior to the board’s meeting Thursday evening.

The board agenda doesn’t list anything beyond the fact a discussion will take place, along with a note that states information will be relayed or the topic will be discussed at the workshop.

In the board’s consent agenda, the board will determine if it will solicit bids for substation equipment, approve a student fee decrease, and approve an early contact release for Amy Murphy, the dean of outreach and workforce development and interim vice president of academic affairs. With the student fees, the proposal before the board is to set graduation and international student fees to $0.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The board will consider seeking bids for renovation work at the Snowy Range Residence Hall and the approval of the 2024-2025 employment contacts.

The board will also receive the annual report from the school of health sciences.

The board’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. with the workshop, which begins at 5:45 p.m. in Room 3071, while the meeting itself begins at 6:45 p.m. in Room 3060. The meetings are open to the public and a full agenda can be found here.