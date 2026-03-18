College Budget Deficit Deepens as it Lays Off 5 More Employees

ROCK SPRINGS — The budgetary crisis at Western Wyoming Community College worsens as the college announces it will lay off five more employees.

The college announced its structural budgetary shortfall is now approximately $5 million, about $1.5 million more than it previously estimated. Overall, the college is cutting nine more positions, four of which were already vacant. So far, 45 positions have been eliminated since November. The college said the five employees will be notified by email today, with a follow-up meeting with their supervisor present and Megan Neal, the college’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources. The five employees’ healthcare and benefits packages will be maintained through the college’s 90-day layoff notification period, with the employees receiving an additional six months of health and dental insurance if they’re enrolled following their final date of employment.

The college says the larger budget deficit reflects better calculations related to property tax revenue projections, state funding, operational costs, and the implementation of its compensation adjustments, The new $5 million figure highlights a larger imbalance between revenue and expenses for Western.

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“While the increase in the projected shortfall is not where we had hoped to land, it underscores the importance of the steps we have already taken,” President Kirk Young said in a press release from the college. “Our focus remains on making thoughtful, strategic decisions now that will protect the institution’s future, pay our employees at market rates, and allow us to continue serving students and our communities.”

The college plans to continue with its budget realignment work it highlighted in December as it raises institutional fees and implements a $7 per credit hour increase in tuition approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission.

Young plans to host a town hall meeting to discuss progress on the college’s ongoing budget work March 31 at 6 p.m. in Room 1302.