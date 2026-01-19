College Chili Cook-Off Deadline Approaches

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents have until Friday to sign up for Western Wyoming Community College’s annual Chili Cook-Off.

The Chili Cook-Off takes place Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is part of the college’s Spirit Week festivities. Western reports that 20 entries have been submitted so far between the individual and business categories. Businesses that have entered so far include Boschetto’s, Logan’s Snack Shack, Raging Bull Barbecue, and Street Meats. The Boys and Girls Club will provide a kids chili at the event.

Judges will have a blind taste test and will score red and green chilis. First, second, and third place will be awarded in each category. Winners will receive medals, certificates of honor, and chamber “bucks” that can be used at Sweetwater County businesses. A People’s Choice Award will be given based on votes received by people coming to the event, with the winner receiving a gift basket from the Western Bookstore and Mustang Athletics. The college said more than 1,000 people attend the cook-off annually.

The contest is free to enter. Contestants can enter through Western’s Spirit Week page. Additional guidelines about the contest can be found there as well. Contestants are not required to submit their recipes, though they do need to gauge how hot their chili is on the Scoville Scale.