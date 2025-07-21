‘College Football 26’ Brings Sweetwater County To Gamers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — For Sweetwater County football fans who can’t wait for kickoff under the Friday night lights or a crisp Saturday afternoon in Laramie, EA Sports College Football 26 might just hold you over.

The latest installment in EA Sports’ beloved college football video game hit shelves this summer, and it comes with some fun ties to Wyoming — including Rock Springs’ own Isaac Schoenfeld, the return of the University of Wyoming’s mascot Pistol Pete and, for the first time, Green River as a hometown option in the game.

Isaac Schoenfeld. Image Captured by SweetwaterNOW/Electronic Arts

For those who haven’t followed the franchise, here’s the quick backstory: EA Sports, best known for the Madden series, stopped making its college football game after 2013 because of a lawsuit over using players’ likenesses without compensation. But now that NCAA athletes are allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the game returned last year as College Football 25. That version was the first to feature real college rosters — so when you booted up a game as the Wyoming Cowboys, you really saw “Schoenfeld” on the field instead of a nameless tight end.

This year’s edition keeps building on that, adding several Wyoming-specific details.

For one, the Pokes’ beloved mascot, Pistol Pete, finally rides into the game. He was missing from last year’s entry, but now he can fire up the War Memorial Stadium crowd when you score.

Wyoming’s Pistol Pete. Image Captured by SweetwaterNOW/Electronic Arts

Another small but notable touch: Green River was added as a selectable hometown for created players and recruits. In the game’s Dynasty mode — where you play as a college coach managing a program over multiple seasons — every recruit has a hometown that factors into whether they want to stay close to home or play elsewhere. Last year, the only Wyoming towns available were Sheridan, Gillette, Cheyenne and Rock Springs. This year’s expanded list includes more 4A and 3A football towns, including Green River.

If you prefer to create your own story, Road to Glory mode allows you to craft your own player and play through your senior season of high school football. How you perform on the field affects your star rating and the offers you get from colleges. The high school season even ends with a hat-ceremony-style commitment announcement.

Mountain View Buffalo Road to Glory player with flowers for senior night. Image Captured by SweetwaterNOW/Electronic Arts

And thanks to a fan-favorite feature called Teambuilder, you can even put Green River and Rock Springs back on the same field. Teambuilder lets you create a custom team — complete with logos, uniforms, field designs, even school academics and facilities ratings — through EA’s website and then download it into the game. One user, known as “wyohsfb,” has already uploaded teams for all the Wyoming 4A and 3A high schools, plus a few 2A squads like Mountain View. That means you don’t even have to build the Wolves or Tigers from scratch — just download them and stage the rivalry all over again.

The possibilities are endless: Green River’s Week 0 matchup against Mountain View? You can play it tonight. Rock Springs versus Sheridan? Go for it. Or see how the Tigers stack up against the Alabama Crimson Tide, just for fun.

Rock Springs vs Sheridan. Image Captured by SweetwaterNOW/Electronic Arts

While the game remains just that — a game — it’s a fun way to connect with the high school and college football scene here in Sweetwater County and beyond. Whether you’re sending Schoenfeld to the end zone in Laramie or guiding a fictional Sweetwater County senior through Road to Glory, College Football 26 adds that Wyoming flavor we don’t often get in sport games.

And, for those of us who want to see the Wolves and Tigers take the field against each other again for the Trona Bowl, you don’t have to wait for a reclassification; you can just pick up the controller!