College Hosts Terra Incognita Art Exhibition Friday

Western Wyoming Community College will host an art exhibition titled “Terra Incognita” by Cache Valley printmaker Holland Larsen in Western’s Art Gallery Sept. 6 through Oct. 18.

The artworks on display will demonstrate Larsen’s unique approach to mixed media screen printing, and her use of the medium to reflect on hidden sections of wild nature in the contemporary world.

“Terra Incognita” will feature artworks which focus on Larsen’s exploration of the hidden, undiscovered, realms that still shape human relationships with the natural world.

“I am drawn to the concept of ‘terra incognita’—the unknown lands that persist even in our contemporary natural world. Despite advances in technology and exploration, there are still spaces, both literal and metaphorical, that resist full comprehension,” Larsen said.

To highlight the existence of such spaces, Larsen uses a layered printing and drawing approach to convey that sense of observing “the unseen.”

Holland received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Printmaking at Utah State University and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Printmaking from Chico State University. She now lives and works in Logan, Utah, where she teaches printmaking, drawing, and foundations art classes, and manages the Printmaking studios at Utah State University.

Western’s gallery aims to promote arts-centered learning for college students and community members alike. Western hopes that “Terra Incognita” will inspire patrons to reflect on liminal and overlooked spaces in the natural world.

Those in attendance at Western’s 65th anniversary celebration on Saturday will also be able to stop in and see the new exhibit.