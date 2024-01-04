College Hosts Virtual Forum for Presidential Search

ROCK SPRINGS – A virtual forum to discuss what Western Wyoming Community College should look for in a new college president will take place next week.

The virtual meeting takes place Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and will involve Pauly Group, Inc., the search firm the college hired to help the process. The forum will give residents a chance to talk about what characteristics and qualifications the next college president should have.

Western President Kim Dale announced her intent to leave the college last October, citing her concern about family obligations impacting her ability to continue leading the college. Dale’s last day will be July 12. Following her announcement, the college board of trustees formed a search committee consisting of Board President Jim Jessen and Board Trustees Regina Clark and Ron Wild. Representation from the college’s senate and paraprofessional alliance has also been sought for committee membership, as has representation from local industry and from within the college’s five-county service area. The board hopes the committee will consist of 10-15 members.

To attend the meeting online, follow this link. Use password 5QTk62 to join the meeting. The meeting ID number is: 582 939 6747.