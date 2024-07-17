College Launches Substation Technology Program

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College announced the launch of another technical career program, this one focusing on electrical substations.

The college launched its new substation technician program, which it says is designed to meet growing demands for professionals in the energy industry. The program aims to teach students with knowledge and hands-on experience to work in the substation technology industry. Enrollment in the program is open and the first classes are scheduled to start during the upcoming fall semester. Those interested in enrolling can visit Western’s website or contact the college’s admissions office to learn more about the enrollment process and its requirements.

“Our goal is to prepare our students for successful careers in the energy sector,” Western’s new President Kirk Young said. “The new substation technician program is a testament to our commitment to providing relevant and industry-aligned education that meets the needs of both our students and the community.”

The program joins Western’s lauded powerline technology program as it continues to invest and develop technical programs to meet the needs of area employers in providing trained workers. According to Western, the curriculum was developed in partnership with industry experts to ensure students are ready for employment when they graduate. This includes giving students access to facilities and equipment to give them practical, real world experience.

“Western Wyoming Community College is committed to fostering the next generation of skilled workers,” Amy Murphy, the grant management and workforce initiatives employee at Western said. “We are thrilled to offer this new program and look forward to seeing our students thrive in their careers as substation technicians.”

The program was funded by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, which is an initiative started by Gov. Mark Gordon in 2021 to modernize the state’s efforts to build a resilient workforce and economy.