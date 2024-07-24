College Receives NSF Grant to Fund IT, Cybersecurity Offerings

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College recently received a three-year federal grant that will fund the college’s HyFlex initiative that aims to offer “hyper flexible” education offerings the college says are designed to transform information technology support and cybersecurity credential attainment.

The funding comes from the National Science Foundation and is an Advanced Technical Education grant totaling $337,334.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to receive this federal grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program,” Western’s President Kirk Young said. “This funding will be pivotal in supporting our FlexTech initiative, which is designed to transform IT support and cybersecurity credential attainment through our innovative HyFlex educational offerings and robust industry partnerships.”

According to the college, National Science Foundation’s ATE program focuses on the education of technicians who work in high-tech fields that drive the nation’s economy. Because two-year community and technical colleges are the leading sources of technician education in the United States, faculty from these higher education institutions have had leadership roles in most ATE projects since the program began in 1993.