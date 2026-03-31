College Releases April Calendar of Events

College Releases April Calendar of Events

ROCK SPRINGS — As Western Wyoming Community College’s spring semester begins to wind down, the college has a number of public events scheduled for the coming month.

  • Until May 1: Western’s Art Gallery hosts Wyoming-raised artist Abigail Schneider’s exhibition, Material Girl.
  • March 31: Applications for Western’s nursing program are due.
  • March 31: Progress report community town hall in Western’s Theater at 6 p.m. Public, media, students, and employees are welcome to attend.
  • April 1: Priority scholarship deadline for Fall 2026.
  • April 1: Western hosts the 2026 Career and Transfer Fair in the atrium and main hallway from 10 a.m.  to 2 p.m.
  • April 1: Keeping a World Bible, a reading and lecture hosted by Wyoming-based author C. Michelle Jefferies at 6 p.m. in room 1302, or via Zoom
  • April 2: Sagebrush Session: Why Do We Love Musicals? with Western Theater professor Anthony Romeo-Adcock at Square State Brewing from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • April 9-11: Western Theater presents “As You Like It,” with nightly shows at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee April 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought at westernwyoming.edu/theater.
  • April 14: Sagebrush Session: Poetry Reading and Open Mic with Barbara Smith, Wyoming’s Poet Laureate, at Square State Brewing from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • April 15: Fall 2026 course registration opens.
  • April 15: Final MAC talk of the semester, STEM in Sweetwater County, with Shannon Bendtsen from 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the MAC, Room 1407.
  • April 21: Student Awards Banquet in the atrium at 5:30 p.m. All students, parents, friends, and employees are welcome to attend free of charge.
  • May 3: Run with Sandy, a 5K walk/run in memory of Sandy Mitchell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. in Western Commons. Participants can choose their pace. Walkers are asked to sign up for the 8:30 a.m. slot, which consists of three laps on Western’s outdoor track. Runners should sign up for the 9 a.m. slot, which will take participants along the gateway/skyline loop.

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