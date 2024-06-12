College Sells Land to Castle Rock Medical Center

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees agreed to sell a parcel of land along Gateway Boulevard to Castle Rock Medical Center Tuesday evening.

The land parcel is located at 1301 Gateway Blvd. and sold for $340,000. Castle Rock Medical Center intends to build an ambulance barn on the parcel. Burt Reynolds, the vice president of administrative services, said the parcel joins two other parcels the college has sold in the past two years, excluding the sale of the Aspen Mountain Hall dormitory.

Reynolds said the parcel was originally listed at $428,500 but the board’s real estate committee opted to sell it for a reduced amount because not all the land on the parcel is usable due to the local topography. Jim Jessen, the board president of the college, said some of the parcels the college owns are almost unusable because of the topography. As far as how the college came to the prices it has listed for its parcels, Board Member Regina Clark said the price is based on the square footage of the different parcels.

While the asking price for the parcels is set, Reynolds said the college would be open to fair offers.