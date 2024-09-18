College Theater Department Hosts ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ Oct. 3-5

ROCK SPRINGS – In celebration of Western Wyoming Community College’s 65th anniversary, the college’s theater department invites residents back in time with the musical revue, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” on Oct. 3-5, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. To fully immerse the audience in this musical, the performances will take place in the Rushmore Gym on Western’s Campus to resemble a mid-century prom in 1959, and subsequent 10-year reunion in 1969. This production should be suitable for all ages, with some mild language and innuendo.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” created by Roger Bean, takes you to the 1959 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.

“It has been really exciting to be able to work with everyone here at Western on this amazing production. This show has so much heart, and the songs just continue to get stuck in your head. I’m also really excited to be able to partner with the athletic department for use of the Rushmore Gym so we can create a fully immersive experience for our audience, and we can take them back to 1959, the year that Western Wyoming Community College first opened its doors,” Anthony Romeo-Adcock, the new Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Director of this production, said.

“My experience is not what I was expecting. I’m surrounded by peers who understand me and professors who would go to the ends of the earth for me. It’s only been four weeks and I feel so welcome,” Mykenzy Davis, a first-year musical theatre major from Rock Springs said.

“I hope the audience will see “The Marvelous Wonderettes” as a celebration of music and history, both personal and cultural. The show is about four women who grow through their experiences, and it shows how much can change, and stay the same, in 10 years. This musical is hilarious and engaging with fantastic music, and I hope everyone will leave a little lighter because of it,” Laura Jensen, a music theater alumni involved in the production, said.

Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 382-1721. For more information, please call the the office at 382-1721 or visit: westernwyoming.edu/theatre.