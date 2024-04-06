College Theatre Department’s Final Spring Performance is a Comedy Based on Shakespeare’s Works

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Theatre Department will present the ridiculous play, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised][again],” on April 18, 19, and 20, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m.

The performances will be presented onstage in a black box setting in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to rude humor, suggestive material, and sexual innuendos.

The play was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and originally produced by Reduced Shakespeare Company. It was nominated for the 1997 Olivier Award for Best Comedy and features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, meant to be performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

Lark Kropf is a first-year musical theatre major from Green River and has been hooked on Shakespeare since his role as Olivia in “Twelfth Night.”

“In my opinion, people often think about Shakespeare too much. This show is the silliest parts of the Bard’s work. It’s very chaotic and high energy, and it feels almost euphoric in an odd way to do that many shows in that little time,” Kropf said.

Timothy Golightly, a first-year musical theatre major from Green River, shares what it’s like to do all 37 plays in one show.

“Honestly, it is super exhausting, and it is a lot of work. But we share so many laughs on stage and it is absolutely hilarious,” Golightly said.

Jeremy Cain, a second-year musical theatre major from Cedar City, Utah, wants the audience to be prepared to have a good time.

“Get ready to get involved. We will feed off the energy you give us, and we want you to laugh loud and hard. The more you give us, the more energy we’ll return. This is just going to be a laugh fest and you should come in, just ready to have a good time,” he said.

Tickets are available online or by calling the college’s Box Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (307) 382-1721.