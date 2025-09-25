College Thespians Take the Stage with Whimsical Muppet Musical Revue

Dallin Hoopes performs during a rehearsal of Western Wyoming Community College's "The Music of the Muppets" Wednesday. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department is kicking off the academic year with an original production, “The Music of the Muppets,” a musical revue featuring iconic songs like “Man or Muppet,” “Bein’ Green,” “Rainbow Connection,” and more.

The show runs Oct. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

The musical arrangement is written by Western alum Timothy Clyde, who reworked nearly half the tracks. The revue was created by second year Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Anthony Romeo-Adcock.

Romeo-Adcock and Clyde began pre-production in late May. Auditions took place on the second day of classes, while rehearsals began shortly after. The four-week production schedule marks a significant shift for many students, who are more accustomed to high school productions that span several months.

“This is training for them to be professional actors.” Romeo-Adcock said.

Andy Loveridge, who plays the Orange Muppet, said the fast-paced schedule was an adjustment but ultimately valuable.

The cast and crew include 18 students, nearly half of whom are freshmen. With rehearsals running from 4-8:30 p.m. most evenings, the workload can be intense. Starting a brand new chapter in your life, being away from home, and working everyday is a hard ask, says Romeo-Adcock.

“It’s all been worth it,” Loveridge responded.

The cast is excited to share their work with the community. Emily Anderson, who plays the Pink Muppet, said she’s especially thrilled to take on the role of Miss Piggy.

“The Muppets are a household staple,” Anderson said. “I can’t wait to embody her.”