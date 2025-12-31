College to Host Walk Western Throughout January

ROCK SPRINGS – People looking to start the new year with a healthy foot forward can do so at Western Wyoming Community College throughout January.

The college is hosting its Walk Western walks through the college Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 6 to Jan. 31, from 5-9 p.m. Two routes will be available, one measuring a half mile and the other being a full mile. Banners will be placed at the college’s main entrances with a QR code available to allow walkers to register for prizes. Winners will be selected the following day. Residents can look at the college’s Facebook page to see which prizes are available each week.

The walk was originally started in 2011 by college employees and community leaders. Western says the college provides residents a safe, free, and comfortable place to walk during the winter months while allowing residents a chance to look at the college’s beauty.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Walk Western is one of my favorite traditions because it brings our entire community together around something so simple and so powerful—moving our bodies and supporting one another,” Athletic Director Lu Sweet said. “Whether you’re just starting your wellness journey or looking to stay active through the winter months, this is the perfect place to begin.”