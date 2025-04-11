College Trustees Give Consent for Nuclear Project Bids

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees has given consent to solicit bids for the nuclear technology program and have already seen favorable options.

The nuclear project includes construction of an annular line, a pump and tank loop system, an industrial steam turbine, and an industrial steam generator. The project also contains costs in relocating equipment and the costs remain between $1.18 – $1.5 million.

The board of trustees also approved a small rise in prices for the children’s center fees. These fees were not raised for over a decade and the income that comes from these fees was meant to cover some of the costs that the children’s center acquired. There is talk abut the children’s center being available to the public as well with their capacity reaching a little over 70% with just the student and administration utilizing it. The prices will be raised to $800 a month for full time and $550 a month for part time.