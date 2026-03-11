College Trustees to Consider Fee Increases Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — Fees at Western Wyoming Community College may increase if the college’s board of trustees approves a series of rate increases Thursday.

Several fee increases are being proposed across three agenda items scheduled near the end of the college’s meeting. Fee increases include a $10.40 increase to student fees and a $10 increase in academic support fees, along with a series of course fee changes. Overall, the required yearly fees would increase from $52 to $75.

According to meeting documents, the fees support essential student services and college operations. The college believes the increases will help it maintain its service levels, along with ensuring the sustainability of student support services.

A change in the college’s pool usage fees is also on the board’s agenda, which would increase several fees charged for pool access. The proposed changes include the daily use fee increasing from $3 to $4, the punch pass changing from $30 to $40, the individual semester pass moving from $50 to $55, and the family semester fee shifting from $85 to $90.

The meeting takes place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Room 3060 at the Rock Springs campus. The meeting, aside from any executive sessions, is open to the public, with a Zoom link to the meeting being provided on the college’s website the day it takes place. A full agenda can be found here.