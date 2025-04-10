College Trustees to Vote on Nuclear Program Equipment Bid Request Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS –– Western Wyoming Community College continues building its nuclear technology program and the college’s board of trustees will consider approving a request to seek equipment bids for the program.

The request covers an annular liner induction pump, a pump and tank loop system, an industrial steam turbine, an industrial steam generator, and equipment relocation costs. Overall, the costs are anticipated to range between $1.18 million and $1.5 million. The college plans to pay for the equipment through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership Grant it received to establish the nuclear program.

Western sent its nuclear technician associate of applied science program to the Higher Learning Commission in December, though the program itself will not likely be online until the fall semester of 2026.

The meeting will take place Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in room 3060. The meeting is open to the public and the college will provide a link to the Zoom stream of the meeting the day of the event. An agenda can be found here.