Collision Claims Life of Wyoming Man near Rock Springs Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — A 28-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries and another was injured in a head-on collision near Rock Springs Wednesday evening.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality Crash Summary, Adam Tyler succumbed to injuries after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 80 Service Road/Foothill Boulevard at milepost 1.3. The accident occurred around 6:14 p.m.

“The Kia Sportage was eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed into the westbound travel lane. The Kia collided head-on with a Ram pickup,” the report states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Speed and driver inattention are being looked at as contributing factors. Road conditions at the time were clear and dry.

The information contained in the WHP report can be updated at anytime. No other information was available.