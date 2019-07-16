Collision South of Gillette Takes Life of Driver, Leaves Three Injured

GILLETTE — On July 15, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 23 on Wyoming 50 south of Gillette, Wyoming. Around 4:25 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Wyoming 50 when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane colliding head-on with a 2003 Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 29-year-old Kalamazoo, Michigan resident Stephen C. Y. Biddle. Biddle was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Honda has been identified as 24-year-old Traverse City, Michigan resident Alex D. Gill. Gill was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The second passenger in the Honda has been identified as 25-year-old Kalamazoo, Michigan resident Vincent M. Mclain. Mclain was wearing his seatbelt and was also transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 33-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Sydney N. Peterson. Peterson was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Peterson is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 87th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 54 in 2018, 76 in 2017, and 49 in 2016 to date.