Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year.

Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell last week in Sweetwater County Circuit Court and will be serving the maximum sentence for the misdemeanor crimes.

The Powells were riding their motorcycle along US-191 just south of Rock Springs on the morning of September 8, 2021 when they collided head-on with a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by Bloom at mile marker 516.

An investigation of the accident scene determined that Bloom had drifted into the lane occupied by the Powells about 75 to 100 feet before the collision. Further study of the crash showed that Bloom’s vehicle had drifted partially off the roadway indicating that he was either fatigued or fell asleep moments before impact.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper J.A. Powell noted that there were no brake marks or evidence of a sharp steer maneuver prior to the collision. Powell believed through further investigation that this suggested Bloom was unaware of his trajectory and the impending collision.

He also concluded that the impact occurred almost directly on the fog line of the southbound lane meaning the Powells were trying to avoid the collision by pulling as far off the roadway as possible.

Forensic evidence determined that the motorcycle was carried by the van off the roadway for approximately 75 feet before coming to rest. Blooms vehicle was laid over on its side in a barrow ditch when the WHP arrived on the scene.

A field sobriety test and blood draw on Bloom both concluded that he was not impaired beyond the capability of safely operating a vehicle.

He stated to authorities that he and his girlfriend were traveling from Colorado to Jackson Hole and had been on the road for approximately one day. Bloom’s girlfriend was traveling in a separate vehicle and was roughly one quarter mile ahead of him when the accident happened.

The Ruling

Court records show that Bloom was traveling at about 67 mph at the time of the collision. Both Steve and Darlene Powell were wearing helmets and appropriate riding attire, according to the court documents.

Bloom pled no contest to two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of failure to maintain single lane of travel on May 17 this year. All three charges are classified as misdemeanors under Wyoming state law.

The two homicide convictions carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail each, and Sweetwater County Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones gave Bloom that maximum sentence.

“In Wyoming, deaths caused by inattentive driving result only in a high misdemeanor,” said Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe. “Bloom received the maximum penalty possible for his crime.”

Bloom will spend the next two years in the county jail and was also ordered to pay $645 in fines and restitution.