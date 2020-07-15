Colorado Man Dies after Head-on Collision near Pinedale

PINEDALE — On July 14, 2020, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 133 on US 191 north of Pinedale, Wyoming.

Around 5:13 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor-vehicle collision.

A 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on US 191 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road. The Ford drifted into the southbound lane colliding head-on with a 2006 Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Ford F-150 has been identified as 29-year-old Hartford, Connecticut, resident Alex Smith. It was undetermined if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Smith was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 62-year-old Castle Rock, Colorado, resident Gerald I. Fagerhaug. Fagerhaug was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Smith is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 51st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 89 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 76 in 2017 to date.

