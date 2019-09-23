Colorado Man Dies in Car Collision North of Douglas

CHEYENNE– On September 21, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 9 on Wyoming 93 north of Douglas, Wyoming. Around 5:30 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2014 Peterbilt CBE tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Wyoming 93 around milepost 9 when the driver mistakenly thought a 2019 GMC Sierra was in his lane of travel. The GMC was parked in an adjacent parking area with his headlights on. The Peterbilt entered the parking area and collided with the GMC and driver who was standing outside of the vehicle.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 56-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado resident Kirk H. Hannivig. Hannivig succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as 49-year-old Fort Morgan, Colorado resident Hector L. Arriaga. Arriaga was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the collision.

Driver fatigue on the part of Arriaga is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 119th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 82 in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 89 in 2016 to date.