Colorado Woman Dies in Evanston Crash near I-80

Evanston — A medical condition is being investigated as the cause of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Evanston July 15.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the Flying J near the intersection of westbound Exit 3 and Harrison Drive at 6:06 p.m. A Lexus RX was exiting the interstate when it failed to stop at the intersection and entered the Flying J parking lot, colliding with two parked commercial vehicles.

The driver, 79-year-old John Miller, and the passenger, 80-year-old Susan Miller, both of Fort Collins, Colorado, were transported by ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital. Susan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been 68 fatalities on Wyoming roadways in 2025, compared to 54 in the same timeframe in 2024, and 78 in 2023.