Colt Levi Caddy (September 3, 1993 – April 15, 2026)

Colt Levi Caddy, 32, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2026 in Green River.

Colt was born in Rock Springs on September 3, 1993, to Rodney Caddy and Kat Caddy-Dowley. He graduated from Green River High School in 2012 and then got his associates degree from Western Wyoming Community College. He worked for BP America in oil and gas and then worked as a manager at Walmart. Colt married Emily Caddy (Sorensen) on June15, 2019 in Lindon, Utah.

Colt died by suicide on April 15, 2026. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, witty humor, keen eye for detail and love for his family and friends. Colt had a great sense of humor and had the ability to make many people laugh and loved to joke with people. He was a car enthusiast, even from a very young age, and he enjoyed boating. Colt loved dogs and had many beloved dogs throughout his life.

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Colt is survived by Emily Caddy and their son Cayson Caddy; his parents Jim Dowley and Kat Caddy-Dowley; brothers TJ (Andrea) Dowley and Cade (Hailey) Caddy; sisters Amber (Dustin) Boynton and Keisha (Ty) Robinson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, a great-nephew, paternal Grandma Billye Sylvester, Grandpa Mike Sylvester, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Raelynn Caddy and dad Rodney Caddy; paternal Grandpa Rodger Caddy; maternal grandparents Robert V. Oaks, Algot Wilson, Charlene Wilson, Laura Anne Wilson; uncle Ken Oaks; and great-nephew Finnley Batson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 am at the Green River Alliance Church in Green River, Wyoming. Viewing will be an hour prior to the service. Graveside service to follow in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.