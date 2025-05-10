Column: Wyoming, We Cannot Afford to Keep Looking the Other Way

The following opinion piece is a community submission and doesn’t reflect the opinion of TRN Media, which encompasses SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network.

Submitted by Rep. Cody Wylie, House District 39

Opinion pieces have been flying off the press lately from members of the Freedom Caucus. Normally, I let my actions speak for themselves during my time in the Wyoming Legislature. But I feel compelled to set the record straight.

Recently, freshman Representative Darren McCann published an op-ed criticizing past legislators for not supporting a 2024 Freedom Caucus bill on parental rights. He claimed this left a critical issue unresolved and pointed to a local incident from 2022 as proof. Let’s be clear: that version of the story is misleading at best—and a Freedom Caucus hack job in misinformation at worst.

Yes, it is correct that I did not support their bill. The reason? Because it didn’t work within Wyoming statutes, raised constitutional concerns, and likely would have gotten tied up in court, doing nothing but giving folks a campaign talking point for the next election.

The reality? There were many, including Representative McCann, who did not attend school board meetings, sit down with parents, or get involved, but they are throwing rocks now. At the time, there were legislators who rolled up their sleeves and worked toward a solution. Most of them weren’t a part of the Freedom Caucus. They were just representatives focused on their districts, constituents, counties, and our state – not national talking points.

Past legislators had tried to run a parental rights bill in 2022 that would have prevented the incident highlighted—but guess who defeated it? That’s right, the Freedom Caucus.

I supported the next iteration of that bill – HB92 – and with hard work, we got it across the finish line. That bill strengthened parental rights in Wyoming. Too late for the family involved, yes—but it will help others in the future. To most people, that’s what getting something done looks like.

Now, some legislators cry foul, blaming “liberal courts.” But maybe—just maybe—the problem is the bills themselves. When legislation is unconstitutional or doesn’t fit within Wyoming law, it doesn’t stand. The solution: Do the work. Make sure bill fits Wyoming laws. Don’t bring out-of-state legislation and then ask our nonpartisan Legislative Service Office to avoid fixing it. That’s not how we govern—and it’s not how Wyoming works.

I believe Representative McCann is trying to do what he thinks is best. But too often, the talking points come straight from the desks of standing Freedom Caucus leaders, likely influenced by their national handlers. As for me, I can honestly say I’ve never been told how to vote, nor have I been pressured by political figures to change my stance.

When I raised my right hand, it wasn’t to pledge allegiance to a political ideology or to echo chambers—it was to uphold the Constitutions of both Wyoming and the United States. I work for my neighbors, my constituents, my county, and my state—and I will continue to do so unapologetically.

So, my fellow Wyomingites, I ask you: take a moment – between raising your families and earning your livings to educate yourselves about what’s happening behind the curtain in Cheyenne. Don’t just listen to the loudest voice on their soapbox and mistake it for truth. Our future depends on it.