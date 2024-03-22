Come and Celebrate The Mayor’s Arts Awards

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson has proudly proclaimed March as Rock Springs Arts Month, a celebration of the city’s vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene. The month-long extravaganza has been filled with a plethora of exhibits, classes, and performances, providing numerous opportunities for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the arts.

This year marks the fourth annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, Thursday, March 28th. which recognize the exceptional contributions of individuals and organizations to the arts and culture in Sweetwater County. Nominations have been chosen and are now being judged.

Come gather with us on Thursday, March 28th, for an exceptional awards ceremony celebrating the artistic brilliance and achievements of this year’s outstanding talents and organizations. The celebration will be hosted at the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium, commencing with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM, followed by the prestigious awards presentation at 7:00 PM. We’ll be serving light refreshments throughout the evening.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards (MAA) recognize individuals who have continuously made substantial contributions to the arts. The awards ceremony will honor a range of artistic disciplines, including visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, and more. Honorees will be recognized for their long-term commitment to the arts, exceptional achievements, and their contributions to fostering a vibrant and dynamic arts community in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

Rock Springs Arts Month and the Mayor’s Arts Awards are testaments to the city’s commitment to supporting and celebrating the arts. The events provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents, engage with the community, and inspire future generations. By recognizing and honoring the extraordinary efforts of local artists, Rock Springs continues to cultivate a thriving arts and culture scene that enriches the lives of all who experience it.

This year’s edition of the Mayor’s Arts Awards promises to be just as remarkable. Come help us Celebrate those unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes, nurturing and supporting the arts. Whether it’s through captivating performances, awe-inspiring exhibitions, or educational programs, the nominees will showcase the vibrant and diverse arts community that Sweetwater County is known for.

The 2024 Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony will be a night to remember, filled with celebration, appreciation, and reflection. The event will honor the achievements of the award recipients and provide a platform for the community to come together and celebrate the transformative power of the arts.

Don’t miss the remaining events of Rock Springs Arts Month! Tomorrow, March 23, will be “The Artist and Makers Market”, a vibrant hub of creativity at the historic Bunning Freight Station in downtown Rock Springs. From 10 am to 4 pm, the market will showcase a variety of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, clothing, pottery, paintings, sculptures, and more. Extend your weekend and explore other art and culture-related events and activities happening around Rock Springs!