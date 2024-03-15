Come and Enjoy The Artist and Makers Market

The Artist and Makers Market, a beloved and highly anticipated event in the community, is thrilled to announce its return for a remarkable fourth year. This year’s market promises to be bigger and better than ever before, showcasing a diverse range of talented artists and makers from the region.

Admission to the market is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. So, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 23, and join us for a delightful day filled with art, food, and fun at the Artist and Makers Market!

Downtown Rock Springs

603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

March 23, 2024

10:00 AM MST to 4:00 PM MST

From 10 am to 4 pm, the historic Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and artistry. The market will feature a wide variety of handcrafted goods, including unique jewelry, quilts, tie-dyed garments and home decor, pottery, paintings, and much more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the talented artists and makers behind these exquisite creations, gaining insights into their artistic processes and inspirations. The market also provides a fantastic opportunity for local residents and visitors to support local businesses and the vibrant arts community in the region. This year’s market will showcase the talents of over 25 local artists and makers, offering a wide variety of handmade goods.

The Artists and Makers Market is one of the highlights of Rock Springs Arts Month, an annual celebration of the fine and performing arts in the community. The month is filled with a variety of events and activities, including concerts, classes, plays, and exhibits, all aimed at promoting the arts and providing opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy and experience them.

Rock Springs Arts Month was established a few years ago by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, with the help of the Community Fine Arts Center. The goal of the month is to celebrate the importance of the arts in the community and to create a vibrant and supportive environment for artists and makers.

The Artists and Makers Market is a great opportunity to support local artists and makers while enjoying a day of shopping, and fun with family and friends. So come down to the Bunning Freight Station on Saturday, March 23, and participate in the celebration!

Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.