We are hosting the first annual Sweetwater Sweetwater Local Market! There will be over 30 vendors, food trucks, DOOR PRIZES, and so much more! Come out to support local businesses, and have so much fun! Information on the vendors is featured on our Facebook page Sweetwater Local Market!

WHEN Friday, February 23rd, 4pm-8pm

Saturday, February 24th, 10am-6pm

Saturday, February 24th, 10am-6pm

Sunday, February 25th, 10am-3pm WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex

3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Hosted by: