The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Patient Financial Navigation team will discuss the different parts of Medicare and secondary coverages. Those aged 64 to 66 are encouraged to attend.

WHEN May 30th, 11 AM

July 30th, 6 PM Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Hospital Classrooms

1200 College Drive

The workshops are free, but we ask you to please register. Space is limited. Call 307-352-8202 or email your name and contact information to Patient_Navigation@sweetwatermemorial.com.