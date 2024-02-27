Come Hit a Homerun into Health

Aspen Medical Center is hosting a Heath Care Event! Results will be available for pick up at our Health Fair Event on Saturday, April 13 from 10 am-1 pm.
WHEN
March 4th-9th
&
March 11th-16th
WHERE
Aspen Medical Center
4401 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY
Enter to win:
- Everyone who comes in for labs during our draw dates/times will be entered into a chance to win the prize of Rockies tickets for June 15th in Denver and a $300 gift card to use towards hotel/dinner/game! ($500 value)
- Everyone who gets their labs done during the lab draw dates & times can come back to retrieve their results. At this time, those who participated in the integrative wellness panel will have a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Franks to review results.
- The winner is announced at the health fair on April 13th & doesn’t need to be present at the time of announcement to win!
Also enjoy:
- Street Meats & Deja Brew will be parked outside, as well as GG’s mini melts ice cream cart inside!
- Featuring vendors such as our local chiropractors, physical therapy clinics, fitness centers & massage therapy
Any questions on Labs can be directed to Kristina call 307-352-6941!