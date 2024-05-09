Come Join Western Wyoming Community College NJCAA D1 Wresting Champ Party at Johnny Macs

Photo taken by Jayson Klepper. Graphic Design by Kaylee Hughes

The city of Rock Springs is thrilled to announce a grand celebration honoring the Western Wyoming Community College (Western) Head Coach of the Year, Art Castillo, and his team’s remarkable achievement.

WHEN

May 11th
7 pm

WHERE

Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern
2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Join the community as they gather to celebrate Coach Castillo’s outstanding leadership and the team’s historic back-to-back NJCAA D1 National Championship titles. The evening will be filled with joy, camaraderie, and a deep sense of pride for the accomplishments of our local athletes and their dedicated coach.

Indulge in delicious food prepared by Drew’s Street Meats, known for their mouthwatering culinary creations. Savor a wide variety of drinks while enjoying the company of friends and neighbors in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

This event is open to everyone in the community, both on and off Facebook. Come and be a part of this momentous occasion as we recognize Coach Art Castillo and his team’s extraordinary achievements. Their success is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication that exists in our community.

Let’s come together to honor our local heroes and show our unwavering support for the Western Wyoming Community College and its exceptional athletic program.

