Come Out and Enjoy the 47th Annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo

It’s the PRCA Red Desert Roundup Rodeo! See some top stock and some of the best cowboys in the world as they compete for some cold hard cash! There is a golf tournament on Friday morning and the parade is 10:00 am in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday.

WHEN Friday, July 25th

Saturday, July 26th Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex Outdoor Rodeo Arena

3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs

Gates open at 6 PM

Pre-Show starts at 7:00 pm





ABOUT US

Founded in 1978, the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is a PRCA, pro-rodeo that is held annually the last full weekend of July in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the Sweetwater Events Complex. We also hold an annual Red Desert Roundup Parade and Golf Tournament.

OUR COMMITTEE

The Red Desert Roundup Committee Board of Directors is built completely of volunteer efforts. This group works year round on finding sponsors and supporters to fund and make the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo possible. Not only are they responsible for organizing one of the most popular events in Rock Springs, they are also the energy behind the annual Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade and Golf Tournament.

For more information click HERE